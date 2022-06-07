Plans for a criminal justice center in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -The Fannin County Commissioners Court approved plans for a criminal justice center.

This project will be an investment for the county.

The justice center will also improve communication and efficiency by housing almost nine departments in one location.

“We’re needing a center for all of our employees to be housed out of, cause right now we got employees that are housed all over the county”, says Fannin County Judge Randy Moore.

The Fannin County Commissioners Court has their eye on the former Brookshire on the corner of U.S. 82 and State Highway 78.

Judge Moore tells News 12 that the justice center will bring up the real estate in the area.

The project is estimated to have a price tag of up to $12 million.

