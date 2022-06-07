Trial begins in Southmayd murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence.

Richard Ray Pence II was arrested back in September of 2020 after officers responded to a report of a death on scene at a home in Southmayd.

When officers arrived, they found Pamela deceased.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard for murder and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Neighbors told News 12 they were husband and wife.

