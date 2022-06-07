Southmayd man found guilty of wife’s murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence.

Richard Ray Pence II was arrested back in September of 2020 after officers responded to a report of a death on scene at a home in Southmayd.

When officers arrived, they found Pamela deceased.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard for murder and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

This is a developing story.

