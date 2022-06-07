Texoma Local
Southmayd man found guilty of wife’s murder

A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence.

Richard Ray Pence II was arrested back in September of 2020 after officers responded to a report of a death on scene at a home in Southmayd.

When officers arrived, they found Pamela deceased.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard for murder and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

This is a developing story.

