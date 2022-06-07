Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart

Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system...
Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system malfunctions.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from 2016 through 2020.

The agency says it has 221 complaints about the problem, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop with the stop-start feature in use.

Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going.

The Pilots under investigation have 3.5-liter V6 engines and nine-speed transmissions.

The agency says it’s assessing safety issues and determining how many models are affected.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County
A man is dead after being pinned under water following a UTV crash in Pontotoc County Friday...
Texas man killed when UTV goes off bridge into creek near Ada
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of...
Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say
A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County
Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash

Latest News

A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Infants among 22 worshippers killed in Nigeria church attack
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Reimagined two-story Taco Bell Defy opens in the Midwest – here’s what makes it unique
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses