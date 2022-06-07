Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads

Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
By Shyra Sherfield and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee have released an affidavit that revealed one of the four suspects charged in a recent deadly burglary was the daughter of one of the victims.

WMC reports 71-year-old Virginia Newby and a man were stabbed multiple times on May 27 during a burglary in a gated community in East Shelby County.

Last week, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are facing charges that include first-degree murder and aggravated burglary.

Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are...
Johan Nakayama, 25, Savannah Wright, 24, Ravi Tummalapalli, 25, and Roddrick Hawthrone, 23, are facing charges stemming from a deadly burglary.(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the affidavit, Wright admitted to planning the robbery and the murder of her father.

Wright’s father was the man stabbed in the burglary, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while Newby died at the scene.

Wright is currently in jail without bond, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was booked into the Johnston County Jail on two charges Friday night.
Man charged with indecent exposure in Johnston County
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
A man is dead after being pinned under water following a UTV crash in Pontotoc County Friday...
Texas man killed when UTV goes off bridge into creek near Ada
A man was flown to the hospital after a crash in McCurtain County
Man flown to hospital after McCurtain County crash
Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of...
Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say

Latest News

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Gunmen with...
Nigeria church: 38 killed in attack during Sunday service
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County