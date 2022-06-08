Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

2 arrested after 5 young children test positive for drugs, police say

Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody...
Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday, police said.(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified that the Department of Social Services (DSS) was investigating a home following an incident that happened June 2.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Police arrested Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, and Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, for exposing the five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” a news release said.

Knuckles and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday.

Police did not clarify the couple’s relation to the children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting...
Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County
Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence back in September of 2020.
Trial begins in Southmayd murder
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, was arrested in Delta County after officers...
Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks before President Joe Biden presents Public...
Justice Department names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh