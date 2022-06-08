Texoma Local
Another Round of Late Night/Morning Storms

But...much hotter and drier weather kicks in soon
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A persistent northwesterly flow pattern means thunderstorms forming in Colorado each afternoon are gathering into a large “blob” of storms which is driven by upper level steering winds through Texoma skies early each day. We may see yet another around of these on Wednesday morning.

After that, upper level high pressure begins to produce a large area of sinking air and surface winds turn southwesterly. These spell “really hot” for the upcoming Friday and Sunday forecast periods, highs won’t be far from 100 each day. There may a slight cooling on Saturday depending on the movement of a weak cold front, but overall it’s looking like well above normal temperatures Friday well into next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

