Celina rolls to Austin for state tournament

Celina prepares for state baseball tournament
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - The Celina Bobcats are headed to the state baseball tournament as they prepare to take on the top ranked team in the state.

Celina punched their ticket to the tournament with a hard fought three game series with Spring Hill that was decided in the late innings of game 3.

Now, they face Stinton, who is considered to be one of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.

“We are just going to go out there and do our thing with supreme confidence,” Celina pitcher Cole Marthiljohni said. “We’re not afraid of anyone. We don’t care who it is, or who we’re playing. We just want to go out there and (win).”

“We’re just playing for each other,” Celina infielder Jackson Rooker said. “That’s been the goal all year and this is what we wanted. We are not going to back down from anybody and that’s what we want.”

“The way that we think and operate is that we are about business,” head coach Troy McCartney said. “I think it’s probably more exciting for the program and the community, and I know our guys are excited, but they are also focused. We are committed to taking care of what’s next.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

