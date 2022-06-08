Texoma Local
Dutch Bros joins the Town Center in Sherman

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The coffee chain, Dutch Bros had their grand opening on June 8 at the Town Center in Sherman.

The company, based out of Oregon, opened at 5 a.m. to serve the Sherman community.

You can either grab a drink through the drive thru or walk up to the pickup window.

“We love what we do, we’re very passionate about what we do so we try to make it as memorable as possible. Just because… we don’t know whether it’s your first, your only time, or your last time with us”, says employee Christopher Gutierrez.

Dutch Bros is committed to fast service and sells more than just coffee.

The menu consists of drinks from teas, lemonades, and their Red Bull based beverages called Rebels.

