Free summer meals provided by Sherman ISD

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Whether you need some assistance this summer or just need to get the kiddos out of the house, the Sherman Independent School District is providing free meals from the community.

“One of the big things that we do during the school year is offer meals to our students and so we just want to continue that in the summer”, says Sherman ISD Chief Communications Officer Arena Blake.

Sherman ISD is partnering with the national school lunch program, which is funded by the federal government.

“I think this is one of the most important programs that we offer, you know as a school district our goal is always to provide for our needs for our students, not only academically but also in their lives”, adds Blake.

And the school district is providing meals Monday through Thursday at four different locations.

Sory Elementary

- Breakfast 8:15 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

- Lunch 12:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Neblett Elementary

- Breakfast 8:15 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

- Lunch 12:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sherman High School

- Breakfast 8:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

- Lunch 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hawn Park

- Lunch 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Children can expect a new hot meal every day.

“We make sure we follow all our health guidelines, the same guidelines we would follow through the normal school year”, says Sherman ISD Food Service Director Tasha Alcala.

If you need a free meal in the summer, the school encourages all families to come out.

Blake adds, “yesterday we served about seven hundred meals across all of our sites with breakfast and lunch and we hope that number grows everyday as more and more people come out”.

Sherman ISD says all meals provided need to be eaten on site.

The program will run until June 30th.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.