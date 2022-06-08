Grayson, Murray State land All-American softball selections

(KXII) - Grayson and Murray State each landed softball standouts on the NJCAA All-American teams.

Grayson softball star JT Smith has been named all-American by the NJCAA in Division I. Smith had another outstanding year for the Lady Vikings.

Murray State star, and former Sulphur Bulldog Abby Beck was named 1st team all-American infielder in Division II, along with her teammates Sabetha Sands (1st team catcher) and Sheyeene Creek (first team pitcher).

Seminole State’s Makella Mobly, another Sulphur native, was also named All-American.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.