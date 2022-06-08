Texoma Local
Grayson, Murray State land All-American softball selections

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(KXII) - Grayson and Murray State each landed softball standouts on the NJCAA All-American teams.

Grayson softball star JT Smith has been named all-American by the NJCAA in Division I. Smith had another outstanding year for the Lady Vikings.

Murray State star, and former Sulphur Bulldog Abby Beck was named 1st team all-American infielder in Division II, along with her teammates Sabetha Sands (1st team catcher) and Sheyeene Creek (first team pitcher).

Seminole State’s Makella Mobly, another Sulphur native, was also named All-American.

