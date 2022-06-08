Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Rainy week will give way to hot weekend.

Low chance for overnight rain then temperatures increase.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Most of Texoma saw morning rain and some thunderstorms this morning. Heading into Thursday, there is another chance for scattered rainfall north of the Red River shortly after sunrise. Rainfall chances will end after noon on Thursday. The potential for these storms to be severe is very low. The storms will mostly consist of high winds and rain.

Heading into the weekend a large high pressure ridge will position over Texas. This will increase temperatures into the high 90′s to lower 100′s. Given the high amount of recent rainfall, the high humidity will increase Heat Index values. So it will feel like triple digit heat this weekend and well into next week. If you plan to be outside, be sure to practice heat safety and stay hydrated!

Brady Blackstock

Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

