Southmayd man found guilty of wife’s murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Southmayd man was found guilty of murdering his wife.

The jury sentenced 52-year-old Richard Ray Pence II to life in prison Wednesday afternoon.

Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence.

Richard was arrested back in September of 2020 after officers responded to a report of a death on scene at a home in Southmayd.

When officers arrived, they found Pamela deceased.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard for murder and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Richard will have the option of parole at 30 years.

This is a developing story.

