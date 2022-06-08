Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TMC Medical Minutes-Sunburn Care-The Dos and Don’ts

TMC Medical Minutes-Sunburn Care-The Dos and Don'ts
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting...
Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County
Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence back in September of 2020.
Trial begins in Southmayd murder
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, was arrested in Delta County after officers...
Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Sunburn Care-The Dos and Don'ts
TMC Medical Minutes-Birth Control Options
TMC Medical Minutes-Back_Spinal Arthritis
TMC Medical Minutes-Back_Spinal Arthritis