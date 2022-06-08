Texoma Local
Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication

Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testing found some of the product had elevated levels of yeast and mold and could contain bacteria.

So far, the company has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or complications.

Allergy Bee Gone is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for application.

Lot 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.

It was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online.

Anyone with Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot 2006491, should stop using it, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

