Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - City officials in Amarillo, Texas are asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on a surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

KFDA reports security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

City officials said there were no signs of vandalism or attempted entry into the zoo and no animals or people were harmed.

Now, the city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be.

“We just want to let the Amarillo community have some fun with this,” said City of Amarillo (COA) Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba, emphasizing the entity was seen outside the zoo.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting...
Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County
Trial began Monday morning for the murder of Pamela Pence back in September of 2020.
Trial begins in Southmayd murder
Police say 34-year-old Dustin Tyson barricaded himself from police at Abbington Commons...
Whitewright man arrested after arming and barricading himself from police
30-year-old Quintarius Gerod Mallory, of Paris, was arrested in Delta County after officers...
Paris man charged with possession of controlled substance

Latest News

Robert Mitchell was arrested by Memphis police after they say he stole a woman's car and...
Man steals woman’s car, tries to sell it back to her, police say
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, is scheduled to be...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks before President Joe Biden presents Public...
Justice Department names 9 to aid in review of Uvalde shooting
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’