Community shows appreciation for Grayson County first responders

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -The Home Hospice of Grayson County held a first responders free lunch event on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was to show appreciation to Grayson County first responders and was held in the parking lot of the Grayson County Health Clinic.

“The main reason that we wanted to do this for the community was to let them know we’re all still here and we’re still supporting each other”, says Home Hospice of Grayson County Nurse Toni Wheeler.

Grayson County first responders could grab a meal and even enter into a raffle.

There were also vendors at the event, from 903 Brewers, First United Bank, and more.

