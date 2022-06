SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man wanted for sexually abusing a child turned himself in to the Grayson County Jail Wednesday morning.

Deputies arrested David James Sagers, 41, for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, aggravated child sexual assault, and indecency with a child/sexual contact.

He is being held on $125,000 in bonds.

