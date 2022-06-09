Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

A Few Storms Thursday, Heat for All Friday (And Much of Next Week)

Heat wave begins Friday and we see 100+ readings on the 7-Day by Sunday, get ready!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A northwesterly upper-level flow brought four consecutive mornings of thunderstorms through Texoma, but it looks like we’ll see a shift in the steering winds as the rain drops out and the heat moves in.

It’s all about a high aloft – a classic summertime heat-maker.  On top of that, surface winds from the southwest will help boost the temperatures even more. Expect readings near or above 100, possibly as soon as Friday, and especially Sunday and Monday.

Rain disappears from the forecast as the dome of hot air takes shape, also rather typical as get into summer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

