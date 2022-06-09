A Few Storms Thursday, Heat for All Friday (And Much of Next Week)

A northwesterly upper-level flow brought four consecutive mornings of thunderstorms through Texoma, but it looks like we’ll see a shift in the steering winds as the rain drops out and the heat moves in.

It’s all about a high aloft – a classic summertime heat-maker. On top of that, surface winds from the southwest will help boost the temperatures even more. Expect readings near or above 100, possibly as soon as Friday, and especially Sunday and Monday.

Rain disappears from the forecast as the dome of hot air takes shape, also rather typical as get into summer.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.