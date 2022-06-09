Texoma Local
Friday Morning Storm Chance, Weekend Heat Guarantee

After some potentially strong late-night storms, the heat moves into triple-digit territory by Sunday!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There’s some potential for late-night storms (again!) across Texoma, they are forming hundreds of miles upstream in the Oklahoma Panhandle and will reach Texoma in the 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. time frame. This event looks scattered in nature with overall rain chances at 30%. A few strong wind gusts and heavy downpours are possible with any storms that survive the trip, but overall severe risk is marginal to slight.  These thunderstorms may linger through mid-morning Friday before moving away or breaking up.

After Friday morning, the rain potential drops to near zero as an upper high builds in, combining with southwesterly  surface winds to push highs to near 100 degrees under big-time sunshine Saturday through Monday.

The long-range outlook shows the high shuffling eastward for a few days, easing maximum temperatures back into the mid-90s. If you want to look even further out, several models show the high returning next weekend and bumping us back into 100-degree weather.

It looks like summer is setting up shop in Texoma!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

