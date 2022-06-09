Garvin County Sheriff’s Office uncovers alleged pedophile ring

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve uncovered a ring of pedophiles, but it extends far beyond state lines, possibly even US borders.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said he thinks crimes like these have always been lurking in the shadows, but now thanks to technology, his office is able to catch the people responsible.

“These are things that are obtained through the dark web,” Mullett said. “We’re looking at a large, a large amount of still photos, but also videos, of newborns and children being exploited. It’s the biggest case we’ve seen here that we’ve worked and it is very, very disturbing.”

Warren Gilbert was arrested in April after a cyber tip led investigators to his home in Pauls Valley.

The subsequent investigation pointed to the man on the right, Neal Garith.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said Garith, who lives in Maryland, appears to be the ringleader of a group that shares images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The sheriff’s office alerted authorities in Baltimore, and Garith was arrested as well

Mullet said Garith was using Zoom to share videos and images of very young children being sexually abused.

“We found out in our investigation that these guys are getting together with other pedophiles and they’re putting together Zoom meetings, showing each other child pornography videos,” Mullett said. “I’m telling you, I’m coming after them.”

Garith could be facing federal charges since his distribution crime crossed state lines. He will be brought to Oklahoma for the Garvin County charges.

Mullett said he expects more arrests to come soon.

“We’re not done yet,” Mullett said. “There’s gonna be some more that’s gonna take place later on, that’s gonna take us into some more states, and we’re also finding that it’s gonna be taken into some more countries also.”

If you know a a child being exploited, or an adult committing crimes like this, call the Crime Stoppers National Tip Hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 238-7591

