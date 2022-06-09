Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County leaders attend mental health workshop

This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the...
This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the intersection of mental health and criminal justice.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -At the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center, the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health held a sequential intercept model mapping workshop

This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the intersection of mental health and criminal justice.

“The focus that we as a community is we need to deal with the stigma of mental health”, says Larry Phillips, 59th District Court Judge, Grayson County.

The Texas JCMH held a workshop for Grayson County leaders, “this is a great day for us to map out how we’re doing in each of the areas, if someone has a mental health crisis, what do you do”, adds Phillips.

Each case is different.

“Some of it’s related to drug abuse, some of it’s related to the pandemic and a lot of stress that came out of that, but we also just have some traditional mental health that people have”, says Phillips.

The Texas JCMH is here to help fill the gaps.

“The biggest barriers right now are housing and transportation so where do police divert  people to so they don’t have to go to the jail but also when they release, where can they release to”, says Mental Health Diversion Coordinator Elizabeth Groves.

But the county leaders have control over the action plan created.

“The community today will determine what the steps are in the action plan, they’re going to vote and decide what’s best for Grayson County”, says Executive Director, Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health Kristi Taylor.

The organization will hold the county accountable.

“We will be in contact with them to make sure that these plans go forward”, adds Taylor.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting...
Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital
A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
Southmayd man found guilty of wife’s murder
But Dutch Bros sells more than just coffee.
Dutch Bros joins the Town Center in Sherman
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will...
ODOT says I-35 traffic will get worse if changes aren’t made

Latest News

Pottsboro fire says nobody was hurt in the crash
Unhitched trailer struck by train in Pottsboro
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a mom and her boyfriend for child neglect.
OSBI arrests Garvin Co. couple on child neglect charges
If you find one, the Grayson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension asks for you to kill it and...
Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil
The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve uncovered a ring of pedophiles, but it...
Garvin County Sheriff’s Office uncovers alleged pedophile ring