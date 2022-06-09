Grayson County leaders attend mental health workshop

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -At the Grayson County Juvenile Detention Center, the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health held a sequential intercept model mapping workshop

This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the intersection of mental health and criminal justice.

“The focus that we as a community is we need to deal with the stigma of mental health”, says Larry Phillips, 59th District Court Judge, Grayson County.

The Texas JCMH held a workshop for Grayson County leaders, “this is a great day for us to map out how we’re doing in each of the areas, if someone has a mental health crisis, what do you do”, adds Phillips.

Each case is different.

“Some of it’s related to drug abuse, some of it’s related to the pandemic and a lot of stress that came out of that, but we also just have some traditional mental health that people have”, says Phillips.

The Texas JCMH is here to help fill the gaps.

“The biggest barriers right now are housing and transportation so where do police divert people to so they don’t have to go to the jail but also when they release, where can they release to”, says Mental Health Diversion Coordinator Elizabeth Groves.

But the county leaders have control over the action plan created.

“The community today will determine what the steps are in the action plan, they’re going to vote and decide what’s best for Grayson County”, says Executive Director, Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health Kristi Taylor.

The organization will hold the county accountable.

“We will be in contact with them to make sure that these plans go forward”, adds Taylor.

