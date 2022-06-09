Texoma Local
Gunter returns to state with big expectations

Gunter prepares for 3A State baseball tournament
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are headed back to the state tournament with big goals as they roll into Round Rock.

Gunter will play Corpus Christi London on Friday morning at 9am. The Tigers went to state last year, but were eliminated in the semifinals. That was a young team with almost everyone coming back.

“I think it helps a lot,” Gunter pitcher Cade Dodson said. “I think we will be more prepared this time and ready to get after in.”

“We find last year kind of embarrassing in a way,” Gunter infielder Trey Oblas said. “That’s how you know you grew a little bit and matured up. Going into this game, I feel like we have grown a lot, we’re mature and we are ready to get after it.”

“This year is more about business,” Gunter head coach Daryl Hellman said. “We have all agreed that we are not going down there on a summer camp trip. It’s not a chance to stay a night in a hotel and goof around. We are going down there to try to play our best on Friday, and hopefully, get a chance to play on Saturday.”

