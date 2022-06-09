Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I was at home one morning and was gonna let the dog back in, and so we have a sliding back door, and it was literally just laying right there on my back porch coming towards my door like the dog would,” said Natalie Neff, a Grayson County homeowner.

Its distinctive head shape was a dead giveaway for Natalie Neff.

The slithery creature making itself at home was a Hammerhead Flatworm.

“I realized this is not just a regular earthworm, and it was much longer, and it moved much slower in a different way,” said Neff.

Coming from Southeast Asia, Hammerhead Flatworms are considered invasive species.

Experts think they arrived in the U.S. in the 1900s, but it wasn’t until a few years ago they started digging their way up into Grayson County soi.

“The most common disruption is that they do affect and eat many of our natural earthworms, our natural slugs, natural mollusks, so many times they will start to deplete those populations,” said D. Chad Cummings, PhD, the agriculture and natural resources county extension agent.

If you find a hammerhead flatworm, don’t touch it without a glove because it can irritate your skin.

Then you’ll want to put it in a plastic bag and pour vinegar, salt, or citric acid on it.

That will dehydrate the worm and kill it.

“Go ahead and dispose of it in the trash but make sure that it has dried down and died completely,” said Cummings. “Make sure that you also get the entire worm because any small segment that breaks off in the soil can then, obviously, become a new worm.”

If you’re the early bird that catches the hammerhead flatworm, report it to Grayson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension at chad.cummings@ag.tamu.edu or invasives@shsu.edu with photos and an address.

