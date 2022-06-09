ODOT says I-35 traffic will get worse if changes aren’t made

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will see more and more frustrating traffic along I-35 in the coming decades.

ODOT said traffic on I-35 is getting worse, especially near Thackerville and between Oklahoma City and Purcell.

“It provides a vital connection between people, goods, services and helps link our market to the world.,” ODOT chief engineer Brian Taylor said. “Its importance can not be over exaggerated.”

Taylor called I-35 the backbone of Oklahoma’s economy, saying the highway is heavily used by trucks coming from Texas and Kansas.

But he said if you think congestion is bad now, it’s only expected to get worse-with much of the Oklahoma City metro area expected to be stop-and-go by 2050.

Not only will the congestion be annoying for drivers, Taylor said it causes problems for the communities around the highway.

“As I-35 breaks down, travel times will increase,” Taylor said. “Spillover onto the busy street system will occur which will decrease the safety, reliability and function of local systems.”

In ODOT”s eight-year construction plan, the highway will get a few more lanes, widening to 6 in some areas near Oklahoma City, and widening the bridge around Winstar. But it’s not enough, according to Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz.

He said most of the traffic is going through Oklahoma on the way to a destination in another state.

“It’s going to take, for Oklahoma’s future, an all-of-the-above approach for us to be able to manage traffic,” Gatz said. “And all-of-the-above means we’ve got to continue to be forward thinking and manage traffic for the future, especially in our major metropolitan areas and also we’ve got to look at options like transit. We’ve got to look at options like commuter route, expanded Amtrak service.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.