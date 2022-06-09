Texoma Local
OSBI arrests Garvin Co. couple on child neglect charges

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a mom and her boyfriend for child neglect.

OSBI said Jourdan Jeanae Driskell, 32, and her live-in boyfriend Bruce Andrews, 48, were arrested Tuesday at the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.

OSBI said they were requested by the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office on May 24, 2022 to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl, who lived with Driskell and Andrews near Stratford.

OSBI said the child recently reported to her father that she frequently saw Andrews naked and saw his genitals.

The OSBI investigation revealed that the child watched Andrews touch himself and he allowed her to touch his genitals. OSBI added that Driskill was present when these incidents occurred.

According to OSBI Andrews and Driskill also allowed the child to draw on their buttocks.

Driskell and Andrews bonded out an hour after being booked into the Garvin County Jail.

Both, Driskell and Andrews face one charge on child neglect, which is a felony.

