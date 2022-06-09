Senator Lankford talks southern U.S border security, abortion laws

Okla. (KXII) - U.S. Senator James Lankford is back from the southern U.S. border, and sat down with News 12 to talk about border security, abortion, inflation, and the state of our nation.

“Right now we have twice as many illegally coming in to our country than we have people legally coming into our country, that is a problem long term in a lot of ways,” Senator Lankford said.

Senator Lankford serves on the Homeland Security Committee, he said he just got back from visiting the southern U.S. border in Yuma, Arizona for Memorial Day Weekend.

He blames the Biden Administration for the lack of security, and said they encourage people to come illegally into the country.

“When they come through illegally that means we have no background check or no history of any of these individuals they literally walk across the border and we determine if they have a criminal history in America but we have not idea what their criminal history is in the country they are coming from, and they are just allowed to be able to come into the country, that is a security nightmare for us as a country and its unchecked immigration,” Senator Lankford said.

Senator Lankford said he saw security at the border deteriorate over the last three years, just as he said the economy has.

“Inflation has been very very low which has been very helpful to the country and when Biden came into office we suddenly saw inflation take off based on the policies they put into place,” Senator Lankford said.

Another priority for the Senator, ending abortion on the national level, as the nation awaits the landmark Supreme Court ruling.

“There’s really no difference between a child in conception and a child at birth other than 40 weeks of development,” Senator Lankford said.

Senator Lankford said abortion, like immigration, will have ripple effects if not handled correctly.

“Those children are children at the end of the day we’re gonna do what we need to do to be able to take care of the children because we think every child is valuable and every child is important,” Senator Lankford said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.