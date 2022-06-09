Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands

A ruined proposal at Disneyland is going viral.(Source: CNN, Viral Hog, Disney Enterprises, Inc., TikTok/@eejitgherkin, Instagram/@ante.i.m, Twitter/@BrotherHQ)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The happiest place on earth may not be the place for the happiest proposals on earth, especially when overzealous employees snatch up the engagement ring!

A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.

In the video, you see a man drop to his knee and propose to his girlfriend at the park on a fenced-off platform. Suddenly, a Disney employee barges in between the couple and snatches the ring out of the man’s hand. He then tells the couple that they have to move.

The man who proposed in the video told the New York Times, “Disneyland stands for dreams. Our moment was destroyed.”

But other Disney employees with the park say that the fenced-off platform is used for multiple live shows daily and is not for guests to set foot on.

However, the man who proposed said he asked another employee if it was OK to use the platform for a proposal, and she said, “Go for it.” Unfortunately, the other employee who ruined the proposal was not as easygoing.

Disney did apologize to the couple and offered the couple a free weekend, including lodging, at any Disney park.

However, the man who proposed said, “I don’t want to visit Disneyland anymore. They can’t give us the moment back and that’s the only thing I want.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting...
Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital
A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
Southmayd man found guilty of wife’s murder
But Dutch Bros sells more than just coffee.
Dutch Bros joins the Town Center in Sherman
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County
Driscoll served as the sheriff of Grayson County for 20 years, from 1977 to 1996.
Former Grayson County Sheriff Jack Driscoll dies at age 84

Latest News

An Amherst, Massachusetts, gas station drained its tank due to high prices.
Massachusetts gas station drains tanks due to high prices
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert
Anthony Perry was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified...
Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest