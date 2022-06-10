2 dead, 1 flown after head-on crash on US-77

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of public safety said the crash happed at approximately 12:47 p.m. on US-377 north of Chisum Trial Rd.

DPS said a car driven by 39-year-old Reginaldo Rogelio Romo, of Gainesville, was traveling southbound on US-377 when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Steven James Mounger, of Anna, head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:52 p.m. by Judge Damon Vannoy.

A passenger in Mounger’s car, 36-year-old Juan Vega, of Whitewright, was flown to Medical City Denton with critical injuries.

DPS said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

