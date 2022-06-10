Ardmore public library receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation

Texoma Local
The Ardmore Public Library is receiving a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to support their summer reading program.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -The Ardmore Public Library is receiving some financial help for some of their summer programs.

As Summer begins for kids in Ardmore who are finishing up school until the fall the Ardmore Public Library wants to make sure that their brains stay active through their summer reading program.

“You have evidence of summer slide where kids lose reading levels and math levels because they’re not actively using it, its one of those things if you don’t use it you lose it,” said the libraries literacy and outreach librarian Elizabeth Gaylor.

Putting the summer reading program together doesn’t just take time and effort, it takes money.

“We have to prepare 250 kits for our offsite and onsite locations that’s a lot of cutting, a lot of construction paper, a lot of google eyes to make sure kids have something to do during the summer,” said Gaylor.

But this year they won’t be financing it on their own as they were just named as the recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation which they’ll use to fund the program and events that go along with it.

“You can buy a lot of construction paper and google eyes with a thousand dollars so it does help a whole lot,” said Gaylor.

In addition to the grant for summer reading Dollar General also donated $10,000 to help fund the library’s adult literacy program which focuses primarily on English as a second language and citizenship.

“We’ve had quite the increase in citizenship this last year,” said Gaylor. “We had about 5 students become citizens last year and we’ve had about 14 or 15 this year so far.”

To get involved in the summer reading or adult literacy programs you can visit the library or call them at 580-223-8290.

