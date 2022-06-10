Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in Grayson County.
Texas troopers said James Earl Bayless, 64, was travelling north three miles south of Whitewright around 12:30 a.m. when his pickup veered off the highway and struck a utility pole.
Bayless was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.
Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.