Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in Grayson County.

Texas troopers said James Earl Bayless, 64, was travelling north three miles south of Whitewright around 12:30 a.m. when his pickup veered off the highway and struck a utility pole.

Bayless was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.

