Heat Advisories All Weekend

Heat Index “Feels like” temperatures will push 110 degrees on Sunday!
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Heat Advisories are posted for all of Texoma this weekend as excessive heat is in the works.

Here’s why – a large upper high, a typical summertime heat-maker with sinking air, is developing over our skies this weekend. Meanwhile, southwesterly surface winds will further help to create a sinking air mass which heats up more easily. Bottom line — sunny, very hot days and clear, warm nights.

Winds pick up early next week and daytime highs ease back a few degrees as the core of the upper high shifts eastward. So it looks like the hottest weather during the next week will be Saturday through Monday. There’s no rain in the forecast.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

