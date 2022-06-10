Texoma Local
Manhunt underway in Johnston County

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan(Johnston Co. Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Deputies are on the scene of a manhunt in Johnston County Friday afternoon.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says that Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan were last seen on pasture land headed south from Highway 7 and Wiley Road.

Hogan is a 38 year old white male, 6′3,″ 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Deputies say he has several outstanding warrants.

Morgan is a 43 year old white female, 5′6,” 195 pounds with brown hair and gray eyes.

Both are known to frequent the Atoka County Area.

If you see these individuals, contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office or dial 9-1-1.

