OG&E gives away 50 fans with Love County Senior Program

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - As temperatures heat up across Texoma OG&E is lending a hand to senior citizens in Love County.

For the first time this year temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees in some parts of Texoma over the weekend.

OG&E is partnered with the Love County Senior Program to make sure that senior citizens are staying cool.

“In Love County we’ve got quite a few seniors that are needing extra help and are over 60 and they don’t have a whole lot of income coming in so we’re trying to service those people,” said the senior programs executive director Mary Jones.

The Love County Senior Program serves around 150 senior citizens with several programs including monthly commodity days.

“They get a box of food with all kinds of staple stuff in there and any time we have extras we have it out on a table where they can also pick what they want,” said Jones.

But Friday featured an extra item up for grabs.

OG&E was on site giving away 50 fans to low income seniors who were pre-selected by the senior program.

“The reason we donate the fans is to give back to our community,” said community affairs manager Richard Delano. “It helps with the summer heat with our customers and its just one way show appreciation to our customers.”

Those who received the fans were selected based on age and income to ensure that they go to the people that need them most.

“It helps me out a lot because I’m just drawing social security and its not much I can tell you that,” said one of the fan recipients Marilyn Andrews. “I’m just barely making it on social security.”

Donations from OG&E, Dollar General, and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma have helped grow the senior program but their goal is to get even bigger.

“I want to see our seniors get the most help that they can get,” said Jones. “I want to see the program succeed and do better if we can possibly do better.”

To get involved with the Love County Senior Program call Jones at 580-276-9410.

