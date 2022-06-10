OSDH confirms first ‘probable’ case of monkeypox

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Health Department has confirmed the state’s first “probable” case of monkeypox.

According to the health department, the central Oklahoma individual is currently in isolation and officials are doing contact tracing for those possibly exposed. They also recently returned from international travel.

They say the virus is not easily transmissible, but it can be transmitted to humans by direct contact with an infected person or animal.

As soon as we learned about the monkeypox outbreak in Europe our response team began working to coordinate areas within the agency to respond if a case was identified in Oklahoma,” said Jan Fox, Deputy Commissioner of Health Preparedness. “We are currently working through the case investigation and contact tracing. However, we do want to stress to Oklahomans that the general public is not at risk.”

Symptoms of monkeypox may include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. An infected person will also present with firm, deep-seated, and well-circumscribed lesions

