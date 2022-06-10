The Owen Foundation hosting youth basketball camp for autism and special needs children

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Owen Foundation is hosting a youth basketball camp for children with autism and special needs.

The camp is July 13 to the 15th.

Children 4-12 are able to register and kids older can still register and be a Jr. coach.

The event is free for all kids.

The camp will be at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus in Durant.

Volunteers are still needed for the event.

The last day to register is Friday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.