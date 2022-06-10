Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

The Owen Foundation hosting youth basketball camp for autism and special needs children

Basketball camp for special needs and autism children at SOSU campus, hosted by The Owen...
Basketball camp for special needs and autism children at SOSU campus, hosted by The Owen Foundation.(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Owen Foundation is hosting a youth basketball camp for children with autism and special needs.

The camp is July 13 to the 15th.

Children 4-12 are able to register and kids older can still register and be a Jr. coach.

The event is free for all kids.

The camp will be at Bloomer Sullivan Arena on the Southeastern Oklahoma State University campus in Durant.

Volunteers are still needed for the event.

The last day to register is Friday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Howe police said a verbal disturbance call on Saturday ended with several officers getting...
Howe man arrested for injuring several police officers, sending one to hospital
A man has been found guilty of murdering his wife.
Southmayd man found guilty of wife’s murder
But Dutch Bros sells more than just coffee.
Dutch Bros joins the Town Center in Sherman
Officers said a suspect led them on a chase, all the way up to Grayson County in a garden truck.
Driver leads Little Elm Police on chase to Grayson County
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said if something doesn’t change soon, drivers will...
ODOT says I-35 traffic will get worse if changes aren’t made

Latest News

Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon.
2 dead, 1 flown after head-on crash on US-77
The Ardmore Public Library is receiving a $3,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy...
Ardmore Public Library receives grant from Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Pottsboro fire says nobody was hurt in the crash
Unhitched trailer struck by train in Pottsboro
This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the...
Grayson County leaders attend mental health workshop