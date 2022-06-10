Texoma Local
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Thursday night Sherman police officers made a welfare check on a pick-up truck located on South Travis Street. When they arrived to the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground suffering from injuries that appeared to be from falling out of the truck.

“There’s also a male on scene that was identified as the driver of the truck, she was transported to a local hospital initially for her injuries, but she was later flown to a Dallas area hospital due to those injuries, and detectives have not yet been able to speak with her about the incident,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Police said updates to the case will depend upon what detectives are able to learn. however, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.

