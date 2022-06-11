Grayson County celebrates Pride Month

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -On June 11, Grayson County’s held their 3rd pride fest at the Pecan Grove Park-West.

“It lets people know that there’s other people in the community that you can feel safe around”, says Core Volunteer, Brea Girardi.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re just going to celebrate and do everything we need to do, to be visible for the community”, adds Girardi.

At Pride, there were food vendors, shopping booths, and entertainment.

But most importantly, “they’re just going to feel a whole lot of love”, says Grayson County Pride Vice President Kodi Miller.

While June celebrates Pride month, Grayson County Pride ensures the community feels love and acceptance all year round.

“We provide resources throughout the year for our local LGBTQ+ community and we’ve also extended to surrounding areas, all of Texoma including Southern Oklahoma’', says Miller.

And Miller says these resources are essential to the youth.

“We also have social events throughout the year, including a lot of youth events so that the kids in this area know that there’s other kids like them and they can get together in fellowship with them”, adds Miller.

