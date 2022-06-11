Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Grayson County celebrates Pride Month

“It lets people know that there’s other people in the community that you can feel safe around”
“It lets people know that there’s other people in the community that you can feel safe around”(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -On June 11, Grayson County’s held their 3rd pride fest at the Pecan Grove Park-West.

“It lets people know that there’s other people in the community that you can feel safe around”, says Core Volunteer, Brea Girardi.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re just going to celebrate and do everything we need to do, to be visible for the community”, adds Girardi.

At Pride, there were food vendors, shopping booths, and entertainment.

But most importantly, “they’re just going to feel a whole lot of love”, says Grayson County Pride Vice President Kodi Miller.

While June celebrates Pride month, Grayson County Pride ensures the community feels love and acceptance all year round.

“We provide resources throughout the year for our local LGBTQ+ community and we’ve also extended to surrounding areas, all of Texoma including Southern Oklahoma’', says Miller.

And Miller says these resources are essential to the youth.

“We also have social events throughout the year, including a lot of youth events so that the kids in this area know that there’s other kids like them and they can get together in fellowship with them”, adds Miller.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon.
2 dead, 1 flown after head-on crash on US-377
A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in...
Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash
If you find one, the Grayson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension asks for you to kill it and...
Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman

Latest News

This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the...
Grayson County leaders attend mental health workshop
Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman
OG&E community affairs manager presents one of 50 free fans being given away with the Love...
OG&E gives away 50 fans with Love County Senior Program