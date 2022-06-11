Texoma Local
Heat Advisories All Weekend: Hottest Texoma Temps. so Far in 2022

Heat Index “Feels like” temperatures will push 110 degrees tomorrow!
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Heat Advisories are posted for all of Texoma this weekend as excessive heat is in the works. It will be near 100 degrees today and a couple of degrees hotter than that on Sunday.

Here’s why – a large upper high, a typical summertime heat-maker with sinking air, is developing over our skies this weekend. Meanwhile, southwesterly surface winds will further help to create a sinking air mass which heats up more easily. Bottom line — sunny, very hot days and clear, warm nights.

Winds pick up early next week and daytime highs ease back a few degrees as the core of the upper high shifts eastward. So it looks like the hottest weather during the next week will be Saturday through Monday. There’s no rain in the forecast.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

