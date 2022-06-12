Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Battered bodies of 7 men dumped on road in Mexico

Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on...
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in an area popular with tourists.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists.

Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.

Photos of the bodies showed extensive bruising on the corpses, suggesting they had been beaten.

Writing scrawled in markers on the corpses said “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf,” an apparent reference to the Gulf cartel, which operates mainly along the U.S. border to the north.

The messages were signed “Valles Operation O.B.,” apparently a reference to a rival gang.

The Huasteca region has long been popular with Mexican tourists for its waterfalls and crystalline rivers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman
A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in...
Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash
If you find one, the Grayson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension asks for you to kill it and...
Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil
Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon.
2 dead, 1 flown after head-on crash on US-377

Latest News

Garnell Whitfield, Jr., of Buffalo, N.Y., whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the...
Senate bargainers announce outline of gun violence agreement
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Seoul: North Korea fires suspected artillery pieces into sea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing...
Ukraine’s leader says his troops keep defying predictions
The sights and sounds of gun reform rallies across the country.
March for our Lives across America