Excessive Heat Warning for All Texoma counties! Lasts until Sunday 7PM

A regular Heat Advisory wasn’t enough for Sunday June, 12. Every Texoma county is now under an Excessive Heat Warning as Heat Index values of 112 are possible. A Heat Advisory is already in place for Monday June, 13 from 1pm to 7pm as Heat Index values of 107 are expected.

As far as the remainder of Sunday is concerned here are a few guidelines to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke: stay in an air conditioned space, drink plenty of water, postpone strenuous outdoor activities for later in the week, and ensure family, friends, children and pets are cool and hydrated.

Similar precautions should be exercised for Monday as well. Thankfully today is the hottest it will be all week as the upper air high pressure will move to the East. Temperatures will remain in the mid-90s throughout the week, but another heat advisory after Monday is unlikely.

Brady Blackstock

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.