Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning.

the crash happened around 11:00 p.m. on State Highway 32 near Indian Meridian Road west of Marietta.

According to troopers, a 2014 Peterbilt was heading westbound on State Highway 32 when it attempted to turn south onto a private drive.

A motorcycle driving behind the Peterbilt attempted to pass the truck and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle,34-year-old Dale Romine of Tolar, TX was flown to Plano Medical Center and admitted in serious condition with leg, arm, and internal injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 48-year-old Daniel Poole of Childress, TX was not injured.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of that crash.

