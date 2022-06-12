One person critically injured after hitting tree in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -One person is in critical condition after striking a tree in Pittsburg County.

the crash happened around 10:06 a.m. Saturday morning on OK-31 near Quinton.

Troopers said a 2016 Kawasaki Motorcycle was traveling westbound on OK-31, when it departed the roadway to the right after making contact with loose gravel, entered a ditch, continued 663ft, and struck a group of small trees before coming to a rest.

The driver of the motorcycle,42-year-old Bobby Emberson of Porum was transported to ST. John’s in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with internal and external injuries

Troopers said Emberson was speeding and possibly under the influence of alcohol.

