1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting near the Archer Village Apartment complex.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.