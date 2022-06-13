Texoma Local
1 dead, 1 injured after apartment shooting in Sherman

Sherman Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex...
Sherman Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after shots were fired at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Police said one person is dead and another was injured after a shooting at Archer Village Apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

