Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened at approximately 12:37 a.m., on State Highway 160 about three miles south of Whitewright.

Texas DPS said 64-year-old James Earl Bayless was headed north on Sate Highway 160 when he ran off the road and hut a utility pole.

Bayless was transported to the Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:30 a.m.

