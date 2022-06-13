Bells man killed after crashing into utility pole

Texoma Local
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A Bells man has died after a crash near Whitewright early Friday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened at approximately 12:37 a.m., on State Highway 160 about three miles south of Whitewright.

Texas DPS said 64-year-old James Earl Bayless was headed north on Sate Highway 160 when he ran off the road and hut a utility pole.

Bayless was transported to the Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:30 a.m.

