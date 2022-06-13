Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Denison Fire Rescue locate drowning victim

Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.

DFR said they were called out to the Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River for a drowning at around 9:30 p.m.

DFR said their dive team determined a male in his 30′s, jumped into the water to rescue a child who had fallen into the river. Adding that the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the man did not resurface.

The victim’s body was recovered in Oklahoma early Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved

Most Read

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County
One person is in critical condition after striking a tree in Pittsburg County.
One person critically injured after hitting tree in Pittsburg County
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman
A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in...
Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash

Latest News

One person is in critical condition after striking a tree in Pittsburg County.
One person critically injured after hitting tree in Pittsburg County
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County
“It lets people know that there’s other people in the community that you can feel safe around”
Grayson County celebrates Pride Month
This provides resources and allows county officials to collaborate ideas regarding the...
Grayson County leaders attend mental health workshop