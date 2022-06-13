Denison Fire Rescue locate drowning victim
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
DFR said they were called out to the Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River for a drowning at around 9:30 p.m.
DFR said their dive team determined a male in his 30′s, jumped into the water to rescue a child who had fallen into the river. Adding that the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the man did not resurface.
The victim’s body was recovered in Oklahoma early Monday morning.
