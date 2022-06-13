Denison Fire Rescue locate drowning victim

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.

DFR said they were called out to the Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge over the Red River for a drowning at around 9:30 p.m.

DFR said their dive team determined a male in his 30′s, jumped into the water to rescue a child who had fallen into the river. Adding that the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries but the man did not resurface.

The victim’s body was recovered in Oklahoma early Monday morning.

