Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression

A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned himself in Friday morning.
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned himself in Friday morning.(Bonham Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned himself in Friday morning.

Officials said back in January officer Billy Kennedy stopped his ex-wife while he was in uniform and in a police car at the local Walmart, and tried to serve her with criminal trespass.

The chief said Kennedy has been terminated.

Kennedy was booked into the Fannin County Jail, and released after posting a $1,500 bond.

