Heat Advisory for all Texoma counties through Monday afternoon

The Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday has expired and there is only a Heat Advisory for counties north of the Red River and East of I-35. The Heat Advisory will cover all counties in Texoma through Monday afternoon as temperatures will not cool by much after the hottest day of the year.

Exercise the following guidelines on Monday: try to stay in an air conditioned space, drink plenty of water, take breaks when working outdoors, and ensure family, friends, children and pets are cool and hydrated.

Temperatures will decline throughout the week into the mid-90s as the upper-air high moves to the East. Southerly winds will keep temperatures warm and with the first day of summer fast approaching, it’s beginning to look like this could be a very hot summer.

Be sure to appreciate the Full Moon overnight Monday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.