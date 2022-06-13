Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heat Advisory for all Texoma counties through Monday afternoon

Heat Index Temperatures on the decline
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday has expired and there is only a Heat Advisory for counties north of the Red River and East of I-35. The Heat Advisory will cover all counties in Texoma through Monday afternoon as temperatures will not cool by much after the hottest day of the year.

Exercise the following guidelines on Monday: try to stay in an air conditioned space, drink plenty of water, take breaks when working outdoors, and ensure family, friends, children and pets are cool and hydrated.

Temperatures will decline throughout the week into the mid-90s as the upper-air high moves to the East. Southerly winds will keep temperatures warm and with the first day of summer fast approaching, it’s beginning to look like this could be a very hot summer.

Be sure to appreciate the Full Moon overnight Monday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman
A Bells man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning on State Highway 160 in...
Bells man killed in Grayson Co. crash
If you find one, the Grayson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension asks for you to kill it and...
Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil
Two people have died after a crash near Whitesboro Thursday afternoon.
2 dead, 1 flown after head-on crash on US-377

Latest News

Weekend Forecast: June 10-12
Weekend Forecast: June 10-12
Wed Forecast
Texoma Forecast: Wed, June 8
News 12 at Noon - Weather 06/07/2022
News 12 at Noon - Weather 06/07/2022
Midday Forecast: Fri, June 3
Midday Forecast: Fri, June 3