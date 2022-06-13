Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heat Eases, Then Increases Again

A large upper high wobbles back and forth through the week
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday saw some of Texoma’s highest Heat Index readings in several years, with most of our region registering a “feels like” reading in the range of 110 to 115 degrees! Monday definitely cooled off a bit with maximum Heat Index numbers running closer to 105 degrees and air temperatures generally in the mid-90s.

Expect a breezy and warm night under mostly clear skies, Tuesday will be sunny, windy and hot, about like Monday give or take a couple of degrees.

The upper high that’s bringing the heat has temporarily shifted eastward and that’s why temperatures have eased off. This large, typical summertime weather feature shifts westward later in the week so we’re back close to 100 degrees (air temperature) for Thursday and Friday. However, two of the long-range models are showing an easterly wind developing by Saturday and if this comes to pass it won’t be as hot this coming weekend as it was last weekend.

No rain is indicated during the next 7 days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Fire Rescue have located a man who fell into the Red River Sunday night.
Man identified in Red River drowning
A former Bonham Police Officer, who was indicted for official oppression last month, turned...
Former Bonham officer arrested for official oppression
Marshall Ray Hogan and Stevie Lynn Morgan
Johnston Co. manhunt subjects caught
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Love County Saturday morning.
Man injured after motorcycle crash in Love County
Woman found on the side of the road in Sherman
Woman hurt after jumping from car in Sherman

Latest News

Weekend Forecast: June 10-12
Weekend Forecast: June 10-12
Wed Forecast
Texoma Forecast: Wed, June 8
News 12 at Noon - Weather 06/07/2022
News 12 at Noon - Weather 06/07/2022
Midday Forecast: Fri, June 3
Midday Forecast: Fri, June 3