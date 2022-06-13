Heat Eases, Then Increases Again

Sunday saw some of Texoma’s highest Heat Index readings in several years, with most of our region registering a “feels like” reading in the range of 110 to 115 degrees! Monday definitely cooled off a bit with maximum Heat Index numbers running closer to 105 degrees and air temperatures generally in the mid-90s.

Expect a breezy and warm night under mostly clear skies, Tuesday will be sunny, windy and hot, about like Monday give or take a couple of degrees.

The upper high that’s bringing the heat has temporarily shifted eastward and that’s why temperatures have eased off. This large, typical summertime weather feature shifts westward later in the week so we’re back close to 100 degrees (air temperature) for Thursday and Friday. However, two of the long-range models are showing an easterly wind developing by Saturday and if this comes to pass it won’t be as hot this coming weekend as it was last weekend.

No rain is indicated during the next 7 days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.